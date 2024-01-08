LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An elderly woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Logandale in the early morning hours of Monday and fire officials say the circumstances of the blaze are being investigated as suspicious.

According to the Moapa Valley Fire District, firefighters received a distress call that two people were trapped inside the home. When fire crews arrived, the double-wide was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters entered the home and found the woman, amid the fire, inside her shower.

An elderly woman died in a mobile home fire in Logandale on Jan. 8, 2023. (Credit: Moapa Valley Fire District)

Although firefighters performed life-saving measures, the woman died due to the intensity of the fire and was declared dead at the scene, fire officials said. A second person was not found.

Moapa Valley fire officials are working with Clark County Fire Department Arson investigators and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to determine what caused the fire. Logandale is about 60 miles north of Las Vegas.

The name of the fire victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.