Woman dies in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KLAS) — Earlier this week, officials say they got a call of a non-responsive visitor south of Badwater in Death Valley National Park. They say the woman died before first-responders arrived.

This was the second death within three days in the park. The park has experienced several days of high temperatures above 120 degrees, which may have led to the deaths, but officials have not confirmed cause of death in either situation.

They say the two most common causes for emergency responses in Death Valley are heat illnesses and single-vehicle crashes.