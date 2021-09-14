Woman dies from injuries weeks after 4-vehicle crash at Rancho and Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 36-year-old woman who was involved in a four-vehicle crash on Rancho Drive at Jones Boulevard on Aug. 20 has died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Marie Leatham-Davis succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Leatham-Davis was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra. A passenger in her vehicle, 65-year-old Nile Leatham, was seriously injured in the crash.

A 2020 Dodge Charger traveling southbound on Rancho drive failed to stop for a red traffic signal, witnesses told police. A collision involving the Charger and the Hyundai knocked the Hyundai into a Lincoln Navigator that was stopped at the intersection waiting to turn. The Navigator was pushed backward into a car stopped behind it.

The drivers and occupants of the other vehicles in the crash received only minor injuries.

The death marks the 95th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2021. The crash remains under investigation.