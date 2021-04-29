Woman dies from injuries days after Henderson home invasion

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — An 85-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a home invasion on April 21 in Henderson. Police learned she passed away on April 29.

The incident occurred near Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive around 5:49 a.m. Authorities responded after receiving a call from the woman, who recounted a Black male broke into her home, attacked her and left.

Henderson Police and Fire found the victim suffering from “extensive” head and facial injuries. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, passing away just over a week later.

Demetrius Walker, 27, was identified as the suspect during the investigation and arrested later on an unrelated call. He was booked on the following charges:

1 count of attempted murder

1 count of attempted robbery

1 count of home invasion

Upon the victim’s death, which is Henderson’s sixth homicide of 2021, one count of open murder was added.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity after next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Henderson PD at (702) 267-4911 or 311. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.