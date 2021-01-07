Woman dies days after hit-and-run crash in Henderson; driver arrested

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A 32-year-old woman has died following a hit-and-run crash near Foothill and Bridle drives in Henderson on Jan. 2. The incident occurred around 5:44 p.m.

Police say the victim was walking on Foothill Drive when a vehicle also traveling on Foothill struck her. The car fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition. She died there on Jan. 7.

Police identified Ian Acklin, 23, as the driver. They say speed and impairment are suspected.

Acklin was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Jan. 2. He faces the following charges:

1 count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident

1 count of failing to render aid at a vehicle accident

1 count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm

The Clark County Coroner will release the name of the victim after next of kin are notified.

Henderson Police say this is the second accident-related fatality for 2021 in their jurisdiction.