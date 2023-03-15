LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 63-year-old woman has died days after being hit by a car in a retail store parking lot.

It happened on March 8, in the parking lot of 4955 south Fort Apache Road.

Police said the woman was hit by a 60-year-old driver in a Chevrolet Avalanche who remained at the scene of the crash.

There was no information released on how fast the driver was going at the time of the crash.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a driver was traveling north through the parking lot when he struck the woman.

The woman sustained critical injuries and was taken to UMC.

She later died on March 13, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The woman has not been identified at this time.

Her death marks the 23rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2023.