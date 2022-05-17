LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old woman who suffered a medical episode on the grounds of the Lovers & Friends festival Saturday has died.

Metro Police say Jacqueline Torres Espinoza of Las Vegas was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 14.

The two-day hip-hop and R&B music festival took place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed three people had been injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a report of gunfire reportedly was heard near the festival site, which led a group of festival-goers to rush out from the venue.

Police later issued a statement saying “there was no evidence of a shooting, and the initial report was deemed unfounded.”

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release Espinoza’s cause of death at a later time.