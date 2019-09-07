Woman dies after North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police say a woman has died after a shooting that occurred in the area of Simmons Street and Gowan Road Friday night.

Officers responded to a missing person’s report just after 9 p.m. and found a 19-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced her deceased on scene.

Family members reported the woman missing around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to the preliminary investigation. The victim’s cell phone was tracked to a park in the 3700 block of Simmons Street, where family members saw her van parked and discovered her inside with injuries.

Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other but are not prepared to release suspect information at this time.

The victim’s identity and cause and manner death will be released by the Coroner’s Office after proper notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information should call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.