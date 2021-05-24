Woman dies after driver runs through stop sign in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in the east valley.

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at East Bonanza Road and North Fogg Street.

According to police, a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Fogg Street and approaching Bonanza Road when it stopped at the posted four-way stop and then proceeded through the intersection. That’s when a Mazda 3, traveling westbound on Bonanza, failed to stop at the sign and entered the intersection, colliding with the Civic.

The front of the Mazda hit the left side of the Honda, causing both vehicles to redirect to the west, police said.

The Mazda came to a rest in the westbound lanes, and the Honda came to a stop in the eastbound travel lanes of Bonanza Road.

The driver of the Mazda and driver and passenger of the Honda were transported to the hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, the driver of the Honda, a 47-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries.

The Honda driver’s death marks the 50th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2021.