LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman has died after a drive-by shooting in the southwest valley Sunday night near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Metro, a woman was walking with other people near the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue at around 8:57 p.m. on April 23 when she was shot by someone in an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle had fled from the scene by the time Metro officers arrived. Medical personnel took the woman to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as 43-year-old Shawna McCowan. Her cause of death is still pending and will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.