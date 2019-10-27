Woman dies after crashing into a tree in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police and Fire are investigating a fatal crash involving a female driver who struck a tree on North Boulder Highway early Sunday morning. Officials say they responded to the single vehicle crash at 12:13 a.m.

The investigation suggests the vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet sedan, was heading north on Boulder Highway when it crossed over two lanes and went off the roadway into a tree and fence, ejecting the driver.

The 33-year-old woman was the only person in the car. She was transported to Sunrise Trauma and later pronounced deceased.

Fatal crash investigators shut down northbound Boulder Highway for about three hours while they investigated.

Henderson Police say speed was a factor but cannot yet confirm if impairment was a factor, too.

This is the ninth traffic related fatality in the City of Henderson this year.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 311, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.