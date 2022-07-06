LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local bride described her heartbreak after learning the venue for her big day will soon be demolished.

It was supposed to be one of the biggest days of her life, but now with only three weeks to go before her wedding, Megan Keeney will have to find a new place to say “I do.”

“I was in shock, I was very upset,” she told 8 News Now.

The Hartland Mansion, also known as Mansion 54, located east of the Arts District has been scheduled to be taken down after a new owner bought the property.

Keeney says she booked her wedding through Mansion 54 but three weeks before her June 27 wedding date the couple was notified that the venue had been purchased by a new owner and all events were canceled.

The couples Mansion 54 “Save The Date” wedding invites. (KLAS)

Mansion 54 front gates (KLAS)

8 News Now reached out to Mansion 54 but their listed phone is no longer working.

County records show the home was sold in May of this year for $4 million to Lanny Dean Love, owner of the Adult Superstores.

City officials told 8 News Now the popular venue is on track to be demolished at the owner’s request, however, no official date has been released.

On Wednesday, workers were at the site carrying items into a white van they claimed Love requested before the property was to be torn down.

In the end, Megan and her husband Gary’s wedding did take place as scheduled, just not at their chosen venue.

“It’s not ideal, we already had our “save the dates” with the mansion on there and RSVP,” she added.

Keeney added that although her dream wedding was not possible she hopes the new property owner can change her mind and keep the site.