LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is charged with second-degree murder after a Friday crash between a go-kart and an all-terrain vehicle left a woman dead, investigators say.

At 1:36 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of Driftwood and Boathouse drives in Meadview, Arizona. Dispatchers received a call regarding a crash between an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a go-kart-type vehicle.

Investigators determined that the collision “was a criminal act, not just a vehicle collision.” The two operators involved were involved in a prior relationship. The ATV’s operator, identified as Sally Minard, 32 of Meadview, was taken to a Las Vegas hospital, where she died.

The go-kart’s operator, identified by deputies as John Stettler, 40, of Meadview, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder per domestic violence.

Stettler was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, deputies say.