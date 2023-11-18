LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman on a mobility scooter was hit and killed in North Las Vegas Friday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., North Las Vegas officers responded to the area of North Las Vegas Boulevard and Webster Street near Carey Avenue after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said that the woman was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard on a mobility scooter, outside of a marked crosswalk, when she was hit by a Chevrolet Camaro. The vehicle did not stay at the scene, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.