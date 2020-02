LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 34-year-old woman is dead after crashing into a palm tree on the Howard Hughes Parkway late Tuesday night.

According to police, witnesses said the driver, who was in a blue Ford Mustang, was traveling northbound and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck a palm tree.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Medical Center where she died.

The coroner has not yet released her identity.