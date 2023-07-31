LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in west Las Vegas Sunday night, and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue just east of Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas.

Police say evidence and witness statements indicate that a crossover vehicle was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Avenue towards Rainbow Boulevard while a person, identified only as a 57-year-old woman, was crossing Tropicana Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

The crossover struck the person, police said. First responders said the person was “beyond resuscitation” and was not taken to the hospital.

The crossover driver, identified as Jenzel Navarro, 23 of Las Vegas, stayed on the scene, and police say showed signs of impairment. Navarro was subsequently arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

The woman’s death represents the 78th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD’s jurisdiction in the year. The crash remains under investigation.