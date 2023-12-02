LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Las Vegas, police said.

The collision happened early Saturday morning on Desert Inn Road west of Eastern Avenue in southeast Las Vegas when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say the woman was crossing Desert Inn Road outside of a marked crosswalk. A Toyota traveling east on Desert Inn Road struck the woman.

The pedestrian, identified as a 52-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say the Toyota driver remained on the scene and showed no impairment.

“The pedestrian’s death is the 141st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2023,” a Saturday news release said.

The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD officials.