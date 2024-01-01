LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after she was struck by a car in the early morning hours of 2024.

The crash was reported around 3:19 a.m. on Flamingo Road at Boulder Highway. Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the 36-year-old woman was attempting to cross Flamingo in a marked crosswalk but wasn’t obeying the “walk, don’t walk” traffic signal. She stumbled out of the crosswalk and into the path of a Nissan Rogue.

The 65-year-old driver of the Rogue struck the woman. Police said he cooperated with the investigation and didn’t show signs of impairment.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital.