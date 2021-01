LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was critically injured in a house fire west of downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday night.

The fire was reported just before midnight in the 300 block of Vandalia Street near Rancho and Alta drives.

F3H TOC: 11:58PM. 315 Vandalia St. fire in bedroom of 1-sto house – fire is OUT, 1 victim located in bedroom unresponsive, being transported to HOSP, crews checking for extension, some units being released from scene. Cause of fire U/I. #PIO1NEWS Incident #1006915. Ward: 1 pic.twitter.com/WS8fWT9Pap — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 6, 2021

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue firefighters found the woman in the bedroom home after the fire was put out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.