LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman was critically injured after her vehicle slammed into a wall in east Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred Wednesday night at approximately 8:44 p.m. when a Jeep driving south on Sandhill Road south of Harris Avenue left the road and hit a wall, police officials said.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver, identified as Adriana Rodriguez, 26, of Las Vegas. She was taken to an area hospital with “critical injuries.” Police did not list her condition, but impairment was not suspected as a factor in the crash.

LVMPD officials say the crash is under investigation.