LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot at least one time early Monday morning.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Kari Lee Court, near Charleston and Rainbow Boulevards, around 6 a.m.

According to police, the woman was transported to the hospital and went into surgery.



A male suspect was taken into custody. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.