Woman critically injured after ‘possible mechanical’ issue with pickup truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 40-year-old woman is critically injured after a possible mechanical issue with the pickup truck she was in resulted in a crash, according to police.

LVMPD says the crash happened Friday, just before 9 p.m. in a parking lot near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

The driver of a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck pulled into the parking lot and attempted to park in a space adjacent to Lamb Boulevard on a grade, police say.

As both him and his passenger started to exit the truck, a possible mechanical issue occurred, and the vehicle started to roll rearward.

While the truck was rolling, both the driver and passenger jumped out. The 40-year-old female passenger fell to the ground.

The pickup truck then rolled up over a curb and into some bushes, and proceeded to roll forward, over her.

Police say she was transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation.