Woman critically injured after being hit by car in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday night after being hit by a car in the south part of the Las Vegas valley.

Police responded to the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard at West Serene Avenue around 9:45 p.m. for an auto versus pedestrian crash.

According to Metro Police, a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the left lane when it entered the intersection on a green light.

The pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard from east to west against a do not walk signal when she stepped in front of the Chevrolet.

The car hit the woman and knocked her to the ground. She was transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries.

Police say the driver remained on scene and did not show any signs of impairment.