Woman continues special Veterans Day tradition with display of flags

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One woman is on a mission to help honor local veterans who have dedicated much of their lives to serving the United States.

Dawn Kramer’s father was a Korean War veteran and was buried at the Boulder City Memorial Cemetery.

Back in 2019, Kramer says she visited his gravesite on Veterans Day and discovered nothing had been done to honor his service. That’s when Kramer had the idea to build a touching tribute for all veterans.

Last year she decided to place more than 1,000 American flags across the cemetery.

This year she has made plans to put 5,000 flags out on display.

“I could come out there on my own and put three flags out there on my dad’s grave and call it a day. but I can’t walk past all those men and women who fought for my freedom and gave their service to our country and not see them being honored. But you know what it’s going to get done. It’s just going to take time,” Kramer added.

She tells 8 News Now she is looking for volunteers to help her complete her mission this year.

You can call the local ACE Hardware store in Boulder City if you would like to help by ordering more flags.