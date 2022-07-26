MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Sheriff’s deputies in Mohave County, Ariz. had their hands full Monday when monsoon clouds opened up over Golden Valley west of Kingman.

Around 5 p.m. a construction crew working near the intersection of Shinarump and Agate Road came upon a woman clinging to a stop sign as a flash flood raged around her. This intersection appears to be directly on top of a natural wash.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office swift-water rescue. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s deputies along with Search and Rescue quickly got to the scene and began working to save the woman. Luckily the flash flood began to recede and emergency responders were able to get to her and walk her to safety.

Mohave County Search and Rescue said on Facebook that no one should ever drive through flooded roads.