Woman charged with burglary, grand larceny after items taken from Virgin Hotels room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A guest at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas trusted a new friend more than he should have.

A man identified by Metro police as Jose Aguilar was in town with business partners, and went off on his own to find some fun on Friday, June 11. He met up with Asha Harrison-Graddy at Harbor Island apartments, a complex just west of Virgin Hotels on East Harmon Avenue.

The pair ended up at the Serene Hotel, just across Harmon from Virgin Hotels.

According to an arrest report, Aguilar gave Harrison-Graddy his key card to the room at Virgin. He wanted her to go to the room to get “his wallet and $2,000 cash.”

“Asha returned with the wallet and said there was no cash,” according to police.

Further investigation determined that she went to the room with two other people — a man named Prince and a woman named Eudeasha Thomas-Gray, who goes by Deasha.

Harrison-Graddy had texted Aguilar with a message and a picture from the Serene room asking if they could still party.

By then, Aguilar wised up. His business partners had returned from their golf outing and saw that items were missing from the Virgin room.

Among the missing items that were later recovered from a room registered to Thomas-Gray at the Red Roof Inn:

Hublot watch

Audemars Piguet watch

Rolex Yacht Master II watch

Luis Vuitton backpack

1 of 3 Louis Vuitton watch cases

9 beaded crystal bracelets

1 pair of Sevens Jeans

Chevy car keys

Falcon bank bag

1 pair of Air Jordan shoes

Police went to the room at the Serene, where they found Harrison-Graddy and two other men.

According to the arrest report, “While they were in the room, Asha was telling Prince and Deasha to grab the Louis Vuitton bags in the room and some of the other items.”

When Prince was interviewed by police, he said, “It was not stealing” because Asha told them to grab the items.

“Prince was wearing on e of the watches that was missing and had several hudres of dollars in his pocket that they got from the room. Prince was also wearing the Air Jordan shoes … .”

Harrison-Graddy faces charges of grand larceny ($100,000+) and residential burlary (first offense). She has a court appearance scheduled Wednesday morning.