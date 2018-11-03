Woman charged with arson for overnight condo fire

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with one count of arson for allegedly setting her northwest condo on fire after midnight Friday morning.

Investigators arrested 30-year-old Chanell Nicholas and told firefighters she set her sofa on fire. It appears it was the result of an ongoing domestic dispute.

No one was injured during the incident.

At least eight people were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross due to the fire damage.

Firefighters received a call at 12:36 a.m. that smoke was coming from a condo unit at the 3500 block of Winterhaven Street, near Cheyenne and Rainbow.

On arrival, smoke was showing from a two story wood frame/stucco condominium building with four condo units, according to fire officials. As firefighters approached the ground level condo unit, they encountered Nicholas trying to put the fire out with a garden hose.

Firefighters took Nicholas from the condo unit and asked the paramedics to check her out for possible smoke inhalation. When paramedics went to treat her, Nicholas was not found.

Metro Police brought Nicholas back to the scene and was found walking away covered with smoke and soot.

After arson investigators talked to Nicholas to find out what happened, she was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center and charged with one count of arson.

