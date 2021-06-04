Woman charged with arson, attempted murder in Sunday fire in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman is facing charges including attempted murder and first degree arson in a fire that sent two people to the hospital for smoke inhalation on Sunday.
Erica Stanisavljevic was scheduled to appear in court today on nine charges after the May 30 fire at an apartment complex near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue. She is in custody on $62,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.
Crews responding to the fire rescued a “bed-bound victim” in the fire just after noon.
The victim was not identified.
Four pets died in the fire and damages were estimated at $50,000. The fire started in a bedroom.
In addition to attempted murder and arson charges, Stanisavljevic is charged with:
- Abuse of a vulnerable person, 1st offense
- Four counts of willful/malicious torture/maim/kill of a dog/cat/animal
- Domestic battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm
- Battery domestic violence with substantial bodily harm