Woman charged with arson after Saturday night fire does $300K damage to vacant home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 39-year-old woman is facing an arson charge after a fire at a vacant two-story house Saturday night near Ann Road and Jones Boulevard.

Jessica L. Jolley is charged with first-degree arson. She is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $20,000 bond, awaiting a Tuesday court appearance.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 5500 block of Bonita Springs Court just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They found Jolley at the scene, and she was taken to University Medical Center for treatment “for a short time” before she was taken into custody. She complained of shortness of breath.

The house had been vacant for a year, according to a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue news release. Extensive damage from the fire was estimated at $300,000. The owner told firefighters he had just sold the house.

(Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Neighbors called police before the fire to report that there was a woman in the neighborhood trying to break into homes. She went into the vacant house, neighbors told police.

A police helicopter arrived first on scene and officers observed the woman leaving the house as it lit up inside with heavy fire.

As the woman was running toward the street, patrol officers arrived. The woman told the officer that she started the house on fire.