Woman charged in ex-husband’s death tells detectives she senses spirit during police questioning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon told police she is a spiritual medium and she could sense a presence as they questioned her about a Jan. 14 shooting that left her ex-husband dead.

An arrest report for Emily Rose Ezra, 40, says she told North Las Vegas police detectives there was a spirit in the room, at times with his hands in his pockets, at times leaning against a wall. The spirit’s name is redacted in the document.

Ezra was arrested after the Friday, Jan. 14, shooting. She is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Homicide detectives who responded to the scene in the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl, near Tropical Parkway and Allen Lane, interviewed several girls in the house — the woman’s daughter’s — who told them they lived with their father after the couple split up.

Ezra — also known by the alias Taneicia Lee Ezra, according to the arrest report — was described by one daughter as “unstable” and off her medication.

According to Ezra’s statement to police, she was going to meet her ex-husband at a store to talk about a dispute involving a mortgage. The man had told the daughters he was going to the store to pick up food.

He returned to the house. When one of the daughters went to help unload the groceries, she saw her father’s van, but no sign of him. The mother’s car was in the driveway. When she heard three loud bangs, she closed the garage and went into the house and locked the door.

She told police the bangs sounded like gunshots.

One of the daughters told police that Ezra had recently spray-painted a van and made threats with a gun. She also said she knew Ezra had a gun.

Another daughter said she saw the mother’s car speed away from the house after she heard the bangs.

The father was found in the backyard of the house with gunshot wounds to the chest and head. He was declared dead at the scene.