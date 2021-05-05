Woman charged in Dec. 8 homicide in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 31-year-old Las Vegas woman faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in a Dec. 8 shooting in the east Las Vegas valley.

Yanet Ruiz is accused in the death of a man who was shot outside his family’s home following a dispute over money. Police withheld the name of the shooting victim in a Declaration of Warrant/Summons that lays out the case against Ruiz, but he appears to be the father of Ruiz’s child.

Ruiz, who was arrested April 30, is currently in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a July 15 court date.

Ruiz contacted the victim on Dec. 6 in text messages, and asked “for money and/or gun that (redacted) had which belongs to her. The conversation also mentioned that if he did not pay that her brother was going to come to (redacted) house.”

Two days later, at about 11:30 a.m., more text messages followed:

“I need my money or Ima pull up my Bullet” … a second message read, “He hot he wanted to pull up on you last night u lucky he was working.”

Five hours later, the man was dead. He was shot as he drove away as another man tried to get into his car while he was in it. When he drove away, a shot was fired, and the victim crashed into a tree in a yard a short distance away.

The car crashed into a yard in the 4900 block of Ronan Drive, just around the block from the victim’s family’s home. The area is just northwest of Nellis Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.

Ruiz’s brother, whose name is redacted in the document, was arrested on Jan. 21. He was with Yanet Ruiz when he was taken into custody.

Witness statements and surveillance video indicate the suspect was in a white GMC Yukon Denali SUV, and had a female passenger. While video evidence does not provide clear identification of the suspect, information obtained from cell phone towers helped police determine that Ruiz was in the immediate area of the shooting.

Additional records of phone calls from that Ruiz’s phone and her brother’s phone show they were in contact before and after the shooting.

Ruiz owns a white Denali.