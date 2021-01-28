Woman charged in 4-year-old boy’s death set for March 29 preliminary hearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 29-year-old woman charged in the death of her stepson appeared briefly in court on Thursday.

Patricia Atalig, who faces murder and child abuse charges in 4-year-old Marcel Foster’s death, appeared before Judge Eric A. Goodman for a status check.

Atalig’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors told the court that an autopsy report on the boy has not yet been completed. The boy died on Jan. 22.

According to an arrest report, Atalig admitted that she slapped the child across the face, grabbed him by his shirt and “slammed him on his back to the ground twice,” and “slammed his head into the floor two times.” She told police she heard a pop sound the second time his head hit the floor.

She initially blamed the child’s father for the boy’s injuries, police said.

A witness told police that Atalig was upset with the boy because he refused to eat his lunch and was disrepectful to her.