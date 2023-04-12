LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman is believed to be barricaded inside a home refusing to surrender to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers located an occupied stolen vehicle near the area of Miragrande Drive and Dale Evans Drive near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers attempted to contact the occupants, one of them ran into a home. The suspect barricaded herself and refused to surrender.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were on the scene as the investigation continued to develop Wednesday afternoon just after 3 p.m.