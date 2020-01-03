Woman, baby safe after police arrest man seen kicking, dragging her surveillance video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a man accused of kicking and dragging his girlfriend to the car on New Year’s Day. Darnell Rodgers, 23, is charged with kidnapping and domestic battery. The shocking moments were captured on home surveillance video near War, Springs and 215.

Police said the couple was driving from a New Year’s Eve party with their 1-month-old baby. At some point, they started to argue, leading to the disturbing camera footage.

The video revealed a woman in tears ran from a car to the door of a home and knocked. She yelled the man’s name as he threw her to the ground and kicked her, before dragging her to the white sedan.

“I heard some screaming and thought maybe they had an accident across the street,” said neighbor Judy Shoup. She did not investigate the noise but later saw what happened yards away from her home. “Horrified, to say the least.”

The video was released Wednesday night. Shoup’s neighbor reported to police what his camera captured before 2 a.m. Police arrested Rodgers less than 24 hours later at the Park 80 Apartments near Arville and Desert Inn.

“This is an absolutely horrible crime,” said Metro Capt. Dennis O’Brien. “This is a case right where it shows how involved the community is.”

Someone who knows the couple reported a domestic issue around 3:45 Wednesday morning and later confirmed Rodgers identity to police. Authorities added the woman screaming Rodgers’ name in the video also helped with the investigation.

“Made a big difference,” noted O’Brien.

Police said the couple did not know the homeowner. The woman and baby are safe tonight.

An arrest report revealed Rodgers told police he was drunk and that the two were arguing over money. He beat the woman in fear she was going to take their baby away.