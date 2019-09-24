Woman, baby, 41 dogs rescued from house fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman and her 1-month-old baby were rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in a home early Tuesday morning. The two were found in an upstairs closet.

The fire was reported around 1:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of Beca Faith Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and MLK Boulevard. When firefighters arrived they found flames on the first floor of the home. They were able to locate the woman and child and used a ladder to remove them from the home. Both were taken to UMC and treated for smoke inhalation.

There were also 41 dogs at the house. They are currently being held by North Las Vegas Animal Control.

“I guarantee none of us had any idea how many dogs were in that house,” one neighbor said.

Fire officials say the cause of fire was a portable heater which overheated. However, it’s unclear why there were so many dogs in the home. There were no signs of neglect, but police and animal control are investigating.

“It’s like a little dog kennel. I’ve seen a lot of dog cages in there, and for the most part, he never opens the garage, and I’ve seen them in the backyard running a little bit sometimes,” a neighbor said.

“No one has come forward to claim any of the dogs, and our property is obviously the safety of the animals — first and foremost, but if anyone does come forward, charges may be possible,” said Patrick Walker, the Spokesperson for the City of North Las Vegas.

According to city officials, North Las Vegas households are only allowed to have up to six dogs in them. Residents can apply for a permit to have more, but a permit was not found in this case.