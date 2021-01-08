Woman arrested in suspected overdose death after 3-week investigation

MINDEN — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Dayton woman in connection with the death of an Indian Hills man who is believed to have died from a drug overdose last month.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says formal charges are pending against 25-year-old Brittany Dawn Miller.

She was arrested Wednesday after a three-week investigation into the Dec. 19 death of Jason Kaspian.

Authorities say Miller is accused of having sold an opiate-based substance to Kaspian that is believed to have caused his death.

Undersheriff Ron Elges says the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing criminal charges pending autopsy and toxicology reports.