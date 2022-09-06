LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman in North Las Vegas was arrested on DUI charges and driving on a revoked license after rolling her vehicle over while making a U-turn.

North Las Vegas police said the crash happened Monday evening around 6 p.m. near Losee Road and Rome Boulevard.

Arriving officers found the vehicle upside down with the woman trapped in the driver’s seat, police said. Rescue personnel were able to free the woman before she was transported to an area hospital.

Police said that prior to her being taken to the hospital, they noticed signs of impairment.

Investigators determined the woman failed to maintain her lane while making a U-turn, and that speed is believed to be a factor.



Woman arrested on DUI charges crashes vehicle in North Las Vegas. (Photo: NLVPD)

Investigators also discovered that a small dog was ejected from the vehicle. Police said the dog had no signs of injury.