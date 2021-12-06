Woman arrested in incident that injured 4 juveniles who were’clipped’ by car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Saturday and now faces charges in a Friday incident that left four juveniles with minor injuries after they were “clipped” by a car in the south valley.

Jaquitta Madison faces six counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

Madison is in custody in the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting a Tuesday court appearance.

Police say the juveniles were injured as Madison left the scene of a fight on Friday near the intersection of Jack Leavitt Street and E. Le Baron Avenue, not far from the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The incident is under investigation.