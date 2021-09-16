Woman arrested in connection with the death of a motorcyclist who was killed in hit-and-run in 2018

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police arrested a woman in connection to a fatal hit and run that killed a motorcyclist in December of 2018.

Julia Solis Calderon was arrested on Aug. 17 on a warrant, in connection with a fatal crash on Dec. 22nd, 2018 that killed Billy Burts.

Authorities identified Burts after he died in a hit and run at N Lamb Blvd & E Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas.

The I-Team spoke to the husband and family of Billy Burts in 2018.

“The doorbell rang, and it was the coroner’s office,” said Jeffrey Martinez Burts.

According to Martinez Burts, that’s when he learned his husband, a man he had been with for eleven years, was dead. He learned the details just a few days before Christmas.

“They don’t feel like holidays, and it’s so crazy because every time somebody uses that word I want to scream. Because how can it be a holiday when I just lost my husband,” Martinez Burts said.

Investigators believe that the 53-year-old man, who was a school bus driver, was on his motorcycle stopped at a red light when he was rear-ended by an SUV. The driver fled the scene at the time.