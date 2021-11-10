Woman arrested for murder, attempted murder in ‘unprovoked’ sidewalk attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 47-year-old woman is facing murder and attempted murder charges in a west Las Vegas attack that left a woman dead and a man injured. Police say the attack was unprovoked.

Vanessa Harvey was arrested on Tuesday night, according to court records.

She’s accused in the Monday, Nov. 8 attack on a man, and woman at Owens Avenue and H Street. The woman who died was identified by the Clark County Coroner as 42-year-old Machika Goodjoint. The man, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to Metro police, Harvey “violently attacked” the two people with a blunt object while they were walking on the sidewalk.