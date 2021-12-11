Woman arrested for deadly DUI crash in court this morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday morning 24-year-old Daysia Brown made her first court appearance following a deadly crash in downtown Las Vegas.

Brown was arrested for driving under the influence.

Daysia Brown makes her first court appearance. (Photo: KLAS-TV)

The crash was reported around 1:52 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass Avenue.

According to Metro police, Brown was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on Gass and ran a red light at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard, colliding with a Toyota Camry headed northbound.

The passenger in the Toyota, a 50-year-old man who remains unnamed, was taken to UMC Trauma and later died from injuries received in the crash.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Camry received moderate injuries.

The judge set Brown’s bail at $50,000. If posted, she is to stay out of trouble, be subject to alcohol and drug monitoring, and wear an electronic monitoring device.

Next court date is December 14.

This marks the 140th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of 2021.