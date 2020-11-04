Woman arrested for arson after starting early morning house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Arson Investigators and detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department worked together to take a woman into custody early Tuesday morning for her connection to a house fire.

Authorities say around 1:22 a.m., 54-year-old Paula Gordon intentionally set fire to a vehicle that was located at 5944 Silver Heights St, which is near N. Tenaya Way and W. Tropical Parkway. The pickup truck was set on fire in the driveway, but the fire quickly spread to the house, causing an even larger blaze.

When firefighters arrived at the home, the flames from the pickup truck had already extended to the attic of the one-story, wood-frame/stucco house, officials say. Shortly after, flames were seen through the roof. It took firefighters just over 45 minutes to bring them under control.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house and destroyed the truck. The damage is estimated at $200,000.

No one was hurt, but two adults and three dogs were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

Gordon left the scene and was seen driving in the area by Metro Police officers who stopped her. After being interviewed by investigators, she was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Gordon has been charged with one count each of First-Degree and Third-Degree Arson.

Firefighters from the North Las Vegas Fire Department assisted Las Vegas firefighters at the blaze.