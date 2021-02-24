Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend multiple times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a woman late Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend multiple times with a pocket knife.

The incident was reported around 11:21 p.m. in the 6300 block of W. Tropicana Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive.

According to police, the couple got into an argument which turned physical and the woman slashed and stabbed the man in the chest and back and then called 9-1-1.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody.