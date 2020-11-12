Woman arrested at McCarran; she allegedly acted out, used foul language after missing flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was arrested at McCarran International Airport after allegedly using foul language and causing a disruption when she missed her flight. Aubrianna Williams was arrested for violating airport rules and public conduct.

According to an arrest report, everything unfolded on Nov. 11 when Williams tried to get on a flight without checking her suitcase. When she tried to board the plane, American Airlines agents told her that her bag was too big and she had to go back and check it.

When Williams returned from checking her bag, she had missed her flight. Williams was told that she would be put on another flight if she returned to ticketing, but instead, she argued with gate agents. The report said she was so loud and her language was so foul they called security.

Security arrived and escorted Williams to the non-secure side for ticketing. As they were walking there, Williams was talking on the phone describing the situation of what happened to someone using all kinds of foul language that offended patrons as they passed, the report said.

She even allegedly stopped cooperating and walking. In an effort to gain control of the situation, security tried to arrest Williams, who then began to flail her arms and curse.

Officers took her down and cuffed her. When they lifted her, she was able to slip out of one of the cuffs, and the cussing and flailing started all over again.

She was subdued again, and this time police put her in the back of a squad car. She was arrested and booked in the Clark County Detention Center.