Woman arrested, arson investigation under way after fire spreads to house in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is in police custody after a fire at a house early Tuesday in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
A woman is accused of starting the fire by lighting her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle on fire in the 5900 block of Silver Heights Street, just northwest of Rainbow Boulevard and Ann Road.
Police say the fire spread from the vehicle to a house early this morning, and an investigation involving police and arson investigators is continuing.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the call just before 1:30 a.m.
Patrol officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle driving nearby, and took the woman into custody after stopping the vehicle.