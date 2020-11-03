Woman arrested, arson investigation under way after fire spreads to house in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is in police custody after a fire at a house early Tuesday in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

A woman is accused of starting the fire by lighting her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle on fire in the 5900 block of Silver Heights Street, just northwest of Rainbow Boulevard and Ann Road.

More video from scene . . . pic.twitter.com/z6VgsHJW8V — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 3, 2020

Police say the fire spread from the vehicle to a house early this morning, and an investigation involving police and arson investigators is continuing.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the call just before 1:30 a.m.

F3H TOC: 1:22AM. 5944 Silver Heights St. house fire – OUT, heavy dmg to 1-sto house, vehicle in driveway on fire when crews arrive, extended to attic of home, everyone out & OK, cause U/I, NO injuries reported, crews looking for hot spots. #PIO1NEWS Incident #0399800 Ward:6 pic.twitter.com/TBqp6vEUYk — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 3, 2020

Patrol officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle driving nearby, and took the woman into custody after stopping the vehicle.