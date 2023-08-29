LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 95-year-old man was found buried in a Pahrump backyard and now his daughter is facing charges.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the case began when it was discovered that 95-year-old Bruce Brown had not been seen or contacted since April 2023.

Investigators traveled to Kansas City, Missouri to interview his daughter, Gennice Walker, after learning she was living off his Social Security and VA benefits, but she refused to cooperate and was placed under arrest for larceny, NCSO officials said.

Nye County deputies found human remains in a homemade coffin in the backyard on Peggy Ave. on Aug. 25. The body was later identified as Bruce Brown.

Walker is currently being held in Kansas City and will be extradited to Nye County in the upcoming days.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on this case to contact them at (775) 751-7000 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.