Woman arrested after daughter left alone in running car at Boulevard Mall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was arrested Monday after police were called to the Boulevard Mall to investigate a child who was left alone in a running car.

Blessica Robinson was taken into custody and charged with child abuse/neglect and leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, according to a Metro police arrest report.

A “small female juvenile” sleeping in the car was Robinson’s daughter, but the girl’s age was not provided. The girl was turned over to Child Protective Services.

Police found that the door to the gray Dodge Charger was not locked, and that the air conditioner was running. The child was alone in the car for about 50 minutes.

Police talked to Robinson after mall security found her inside and told her that police were waiting to talk to her. She was with a boyfriend who arrived with her.

Robinson was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after police found a gun in her purse, and making false statements to police. She told officers that she left the child in the car with her sister, but surveillance video revealed the child was left alone.

She also lied about her name and age, telling officers she didn’t have any form of ID with her, according to the arrest report.

Robinson is 23 to 24 years old. Her birth date was redacted from police documents.