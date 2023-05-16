LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman was shot and killed after police said she ran toward officers armed with a knife.

It happened on Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive near MLK Boulevard and Gowan Road after several people reported a stabbing, North Las Vegas Police stated.

Moments before the shooting two officers were questioning an adult male victim in front of the house when an adult female suspect exited the front door and began advancing toward the officers with a large knife above her head.

Both officers said they gave multiple verbal commands for the suspect to stop and put down the knife. Police said officers shot at the woman after she refused to comply and continued to advance toward the retreating officers with the knife raised above her head.

After the woman had been shot police attempted to do CPR until medical personnel arrived at the scene.

The woman was taken to UMC and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is the second officer-involved shooting of 2023. Per NLVPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.