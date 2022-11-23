Woman says armed burglars stole $47,000 from her Las Vegas home as she slept near Rainbow and Alta. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman told 8 News Now she’s afraid to stay in her house after two men armed with a firearm broke in.

The incident happened Monday night near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Lovely Glinton said she was asleep at the time and says the burglars stole thousands of dollars she had inside her office.

“I might have lost everything I had but I’m still here,” Glinton said.

She said she felt anxious living inside the house she purchased about three months ago. Her Ring doorbell camera captured the men holding a gun and using a pick to get inside.

“I was up all last night. Just sitting in the middle of the bed with my phone and the gun my son gave me. I kept hearing stuff,” Glinton said.

Las Vegas Metro Police showed up the night of the break-in, yet Glinton is taking action to feel safe. She had security technicians on Wednesday install more cameras and plans to put up bars on her windows.

Her home’s alarm didn’t go off the night of the burglary and she added that a technician believes it’s because the suspects may have used a device that disabled the WI-FI and turned off the security system.

“In my head, they may pick the lock and come back in,” Glinton said.

According to her, the thieves stole $47,000 she had stashed in envelopes. The money was going towards paying contractors currently working on her house.

Glinton also said she owns a food truck and also caters.

“It was all I had and maybe they needed it more than me,” Glinton, a mother of three, said.

Security experts recommend getting to know one’s neighbor to alert each other. They also advise using hardwired security cameras rather than one connected to Wi-Fi.