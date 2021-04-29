Woman accused of trying to stab 6-year-old son with a kitchen knife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 30-year-old Las Vegas woman is accused of trying to stab her 6-year-old son with a 7-inch kitchen knife Wednesday in their east valley home, according to an arrest report.

Stephanie Alvarado is being held at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a court hearing on Tuesday. She is charged with attempted murder and domestic battery. She is held on $20,000 bail.

Metro police were called to the home in the 2500 block of Constantine Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Washington Avenue, after a 911 call at about 1:45 p.m.

A family friend identified as Victor Sosa arrived just before the incident began. He told police he saw Alvarado “thrusting the knife at the little boy in an underhand motion,” according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Sosa said he took the knife from Alvarado while the boy ran from the house.

Police said the boy was visibly shaken, and “curled up in his grandmother’s lap” after the incident.

Family members told police Alvarado was walking through the house toward the boy’s room with the knife when they tried to stop her. During a scuffle, Alvarado’s grandmother, 63-year-old Aurelia Mercado-Valle, was pushed to the ground.